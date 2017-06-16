Emmy Rossum has been speaking out about how hard she fought to make the same wage as her male Shameless co-stars, and now she is delving even deeper into the sexism she has faced in Hollywood her entire career.

Speaking at a round table hosted by the Hollywood Reporter, Rossum detailed an audition experience where a director asked that she come to his office in a bikini.

The film wasn’t exactly Baywatch, either, and her character did not even wear a bikini in the film.

“‘I’m so embarrassed to make this call, but there’s a big movie and they’re going to offer it to you,'” her agent told her on the phone. “‘They really love your work on the show. But the director wants you to come into his office in a bikini. There’s no audition. That’s all you have to do.'”

Excuse me?

“He wanted to know if I was fat now,” Rossum explained of the director’s motives. “That was basically the question.”

Anecdotes of sexism in Hollywood are becoming common-place as women share their experiences in the cut-throat industry. And while stories of the gender wage gap, blatant discrimination, and judgment placed solely on physical appearances seem exacerbated in the film industry, it is entirely likely that this industry’s plights are just more accessible to the public and reflect the internalized misogyny women fight in all fields in their day-to-day lives.

Really, Rossum said it best: “Are you f*cking kidding me?”