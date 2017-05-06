In a case of real-life fake news, Chrissy Teigen told a group of beauty editors at an event promoting her Becca X Chrissy Glow Face Palette Thursday that everything about her is fake, accidentally giving the world the impression that she has had plastic surgery on her entire face and body.

“Everything about me is fake except my cheeks,” she laughed. She then pointed to her forehead, her nose, her lips, saying, “Fake, fake, fake,” which, incidentally (intentionally or not) is a Notting Hill reference to the scene in which Julia Roberts’ character admits to extensive plastic surgery to get jobs.

The reference must have been too obscure. Many media outlets took her words at face-value, and soon “Chrissy Teigen Reveals EXTENSIVE Plastic Surgery!” headlines were sweeping every celebrity gossip and women’s lifestyle website.

Teigen took to Twitter soon after to clear up her comments.

“Reminder to never joke, ever,” she tweeted.

Reminder to never ever joke, ever (I did do the armpits, no regrets except it clearly came back) pic.twitter.com/89mHXGE1Hc — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 5, 2017

You think I'd have this ass if I'd done extensive work? Like who would ask for this ass. 😂 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 5, 2017

I think a few of us would ask for her ass, but that is beside the point. Of course, some of her followers caught on to the Notting Hill reference.

Props on that Notting Hill reference though pic.twitter.com/94pkbNTpor — Elika Sadeghi (@steakNstiffarms) May 5, 2017

That said, she did tell Refinery 29 in an interview that she had her “armpit sucked out” nine years ago.

“Now it’s back though, so now I’ve gotta pay for [liposuction] again,” she laughed. “It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly.”

So, to clarify, readers: one underarm: fake. Face: real. Sense of humor? Priceless.