VIEW GALLERY

There are plenty of people who want to be like Chrissy Teigen… Or at least be her BFF. She’s hilarious, she’s kind, she’s honest and of course, she’s absolutely gorgeous. She always looks sun-kissed, rocking a constant lit-from-within California glow.

Now you can shine like Chrissy with the help of her latest creation. She’s stepped out of the kitchen and into the BECCA Cosmetics lab to create Chrissy x BECCA highlighters.

She looks like she’s having a blast and we can’t wait to see what they’ve created.

Not too many details have been released on everyone’s dream duo, but if their past works are any indication, our cravings will be satisfied.

BECCA’s highlighters are pretty much every beauty lover’s must-have, and Chrissy’s brand is perfection… without the whole unattainable perfection thing.

The colors are amazing and so perfect for warm weather.

As always seems to be the case with Chrissy Teigen, the possibilities are endless and the chances of this being a best-seller are extremely high.