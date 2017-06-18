Unless you’ve deleted your Instagram app, you have likely seen no shortage of low-resolution throwback daddy-daughter/son pics this Father’s Day.

Not ones to be left out, instead of bringing you social media respite, we are adding to the chaos, calling attention to the sweetest, most aesthetically-pleasing, and most eloquent celebrity posts of the day. From celebrity wives honoring their husbands with adorable tributes to daughters thanking their fathers for their undying support, these are the strongest of the day.

Trust me, I know. I’ve read a few.

Michelle Obama posted an adorable tribute to Barry.

Both Miley and Noah Cyrus posted old pictures with their father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVfN4QNhpc0/?taken-by=mileycyrus&hl=en

Gigi Hadid shared a throwback video of her dad.

Chrissy Teigen penned the sweetest, most eloquent note of the day to her love story, John Legend.

Kim Kardashian shouted-out husband Kanye West as a father.

Billie Lourd thanked all of the important men in her life.

And Simone Biles called her dad her “superhero.”

If you are a father (or a single mom) and you haven’t received your Instagram shout-out for the day, allow me to generate one for you:

“Happy Father’s Day! Thank you for being the most supportive, caring person in the world. You are always there for me. [insert childhood memory here.] I love you always [insert nickname.]”

And if you don’t have a strong relationship with your father (or child) and you feel alienated and alone on this holiday, know that you are not alone — and there is nothing wrong with you. All of our love.