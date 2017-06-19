VIEW GALLERY

Most people with access to a phone or computer know that Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins have been born.

Hollywood’s biggest power couple welcomed their twins to the world last week. Beyonce and Jay Z have not commented on the birth themselves, aside from confirming that they have been born. Rumor has it that the twins are a boy and a girl, but that has not even been officially announced.

Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles, disclosed the arrival of the babies with a “Happy Birthday” tweet.

Knowles actually received some backlash from Twitter users being that he was the one to announce the birth and not the couple themselves, but we’re not here to talk about that.

Twitter has been busy brainstorming possible names for the new babies. Some ideas are cute, some are out-of-this-world impossible, but most are just downright hilarious.

Many were pretty basic, assuming that the twins will be named after other colors of the rainbow in relation to the couple’s first daughter, Blue Ivy.

http://twitter.com/almond_joy_29/status/866303895227703296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.lifeandstylemag.com%2Fposts%2Fbeyonce-twins-names-134762

http://twitter.com/AileenGillin/status/876649560298356736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Felitedaily.com%2Fentertainment%2Fcelebrity%2Fbeyonce-twins-names-twitter%2F1995555%2F

But some went even further with the theme, adding some foliage as well.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE! Beyoncé just text me and told me her twins names… Red Shrub & Turquoise Bush — Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (@HRHCatherine) June 18, 2017

This next one seems as if it could be a likely method.

"Hand me that list of essential oils, J." -Beyoncé, exploring baby names probably. — Andrew S. (@andrewrobscott) June 19, 2017

These would shock us all, but probably would be found in the top baby names by the end of this year.

A lot of people making guesses on Beyonce's baby's names. My money is on Ron and Ashley. — Casey James Salengo (@caseyJsalengo) June 18, 2017

http://twitter.com/emayfarris/status/876639121535643649?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Felitedaily.com%2Fentertainment%2Fcelebrity%2Fbeyonce-twins-names-twitter%2F1995555%2F

The next one’s fall into the “out-of-this-world impossible” category, but still funny.

SMALL ALBUMS EXCLUSIVE NEWS: Jay Z & Beyonce's twins names revealed! Welcome to the world Tidal© & Sprint© — SMALL ALBUMS🎈🐜 (@SMALLALBUMS) June 19, 2017

Beyoncé's twins names are Pamplemousse LaCroix and Martin Starr. — Timmmmmmmm (@Timmmmmmmm) June 18, 2017

Potential names for Beyoncé's twins

Mom: Beyoncé

Twin 1: Beytwicé

Twin 2: Bey3timesalady — Sir Mike S'alott (@SirMikeSaLott) June 18, 2017

There’s also a Bey Bey Name Generator if you really want to get into it.

Beyonce quoted a passage from A Field Guide to Getting Lost by Rebecca Solnit as the reason she named her daughter Blue Ivy.

“The sky is blue for the same reason, but the blue at the horizon, the blue of the land that seems to be dissolving into the sky, is a deeper, dreamier, melancholy blue, the blue at the farthest reaches of the places where you see for miles, the blue of the distance. This light does not touch us, does not travel the whole distance, the light that gets lost, gives us the beauty of the world, so much of which is in the color blue.”

Ivy stands for the Roman numeral IV, a special number to the couple since they both have birthdays on the fourth and were married on April 4.

Whatever Beyonce and Jay Z come up with will probably be unique and beautiful, but regardless of the names of choice, Twitter will most likely shut down from the reveal.

All that’s left to do is wait.

Congratulations to the happy family!