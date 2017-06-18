In the wake of a hopeless week fraught with injustice, tragedy, and political turmoil, a blazing beacon of possibility and light has come out of the darkness like a phoenix emerging from the ashes: Beyoncé has reportedly given birth to her twins.
“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source told People. Many Beyoncé fans are refraining from celebration until they hear confirmation from the queen herself.
However, many of us cannot wait for that luxury: the world needs this news right now, and we are celebrating accordingly.
https://twitter.com/MADBLACKTHOT/status/876154811254755328
Congratulations Bey & Jay!