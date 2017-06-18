In the wake of a hopeless week fraught with injustice, tragedy, and political turmoil, a blazing beacon of possibility and light has come out of the darkness like a phoenix emerging from the ashes: Beyoncé has reportedly given birth to her twins.

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source told People. Many Beyoncé fans are refraining from celebration until they hear confirmation from the queen herself.

However, many of us cannot wait for that luxury: the world needs this news right now, and we are celebrating accordingly.

I need to see Beyoncé's twins birth charts immediately. — lohanthony (@lohanthony) June 18, 2017

Imagine being Beyoncé and having an extravagant accouncement planned and then your father announces it with a Microsoft Word flyer. https://t.co/tRaxUIYYs4 — 🏹 (@The__Prototype) June 18, 2017

Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins, but Blue Ivy just lost 2/3 of her inheritance#SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/fsvNRNg2tW — A Girl Has No Name (@soonNymeria) June 18, 2017

Beyoncés twins are here when Beyoncé confirms it pic.twitter.com/V498FVDaO2 — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) June 18, 2017

This gif has literally never been more appropriate #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/UPHy8qLZVt — Melanie Hawkins (@MelHawk92) June 18, 2017

I can't believe Beyoncé's next Instagram picture is about to be the greatest photo of all time — beysus (@beygency) June 18, 2017

https://twitter.com/MADBLACKTHOT/status/876154811254755328

happy fathers day to beyoncé only — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) June 18, 2017

Refreshing Beyoncé's Instagram be like 🤳 pic.twitter.com/0XGrBXtKYd — Beyonce (@BeyonceWeb) June 18, 2017

Congratulations Bey & Jay!