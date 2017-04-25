VIEW GALLERY

Every student dreams of getting a scholarship to help pay for school, but those geared towards the arts are either hard to find or nonexistent. Luckily, Queen B has us ladies covered for the 2017-2018 school year.

Beyoncé plans on celebrating the one-year anniversary of her powerfully moving album Lemonade by creating the Formation Scholars program. It was named after her popular pro-black single “Formation” and is a part of her #BeyGood initiative, which aims to help the homeless, sick and unemployed. College students thirsty for knowledge and a degree are no exception. Her scholarship program serves as a reward to women “who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident” in their education.

Only certain schools are currently participating in the program, including Berklee College of Music, Parsons School of Design, Howard University and Spelman College. The Formation Scholars program is offering four scholarships to incoming, current or graduate students that study creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies. There will only be one scholarship recipient per college.

Time hasn’t weakened Lemonade‘s message at all. In fact, its message is still heavily relevant in today’s culture. After its huge success and positive impact on college campuses, other universities are starting to incorporate it into the school curriculum. For example, the University of Texas at San Antonio offered a class on the album, while faculty at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga also tried incorporating Lemonade into week-long workshops.

Although the site doesn’t specify just how much the lucky ladies will receive, it’s still a big step forward for students that wish to pursue more creative careers.