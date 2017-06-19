VIEW GALLERY

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette don’t have the best record when it comes to the final couples staying together, with only six couples who have actually married after the show ended. Some couples are still engaged, but many call it quits even days after their finale airs (don’t let us down Jojo and Jordan!).

Now, another couple can be added to the list of newlyweds: Evan Bass and Carly Waddell. The couple tied the knot this weekend in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, after falling in love on season three of Bachelor in Paradise.

Many former co-stars attended the wedding, including Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe, Ashley Iaconetti and her ex Jared Haibon as well as twins Emily and Haley Ferguson. Nick Viall and his fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi, another former Bachelor couple still going strong, also attended the destination wedding.

The groomsmen were all in white, with former Bachelorette contestant Wes Hayden among them.

Jorge Moreno from Paradise also sent his congratulations to the happy couple on Evan’s Instagram photo saying, “I wish you guys the best! I had no doubt you guys were going all the way! Please say hi to your wife!”

The show’s host Chris Harrison officiated the wedding, which was taped for ABC to air during the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise. However, following the recent scandal around the show’s latest season, this tape might not see the light of day. Bass is pleading with ABC that his wedding has nothing to do with the scandal and to air it anyway.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in January, the couple discussed life after the cameras stop rolling. Carly said, ”I was really nervous going home after Paradise because I was like, ‘What is my life going to be like? Are the kids going to like me?’ It’s just been so easy. The boys were so kind to me from the moment I met them, and it’s gotten better and better and better. We all really love each other.”

The couple had a beautiful day to say “I do,” and you can see more photos of the destination wedding here.