VIEW GALLERY

The Hanson brothers completely trashed Justin Bieber and his music in a recent interview, even going so far as to compare it to a sexually transmitted disease.

The Hanson brothers, Issac, Taylor and Zac, rose to fame in the ’90s with their hit single “Mmm Bop” and their cute boy band appearance. The song, from their debut album, reached the top spot in 27 different countries. The boys are now on tour in Australia.

While playing “Whose Song is it Anyway?” on Australia’s Hit 107 FM, the Hanson brothers, who are now in their 30s, were asked to identify Bieber’s remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito.”

While admitting they don’t listen to too much “modern” music, it was still a bit shocking that none of the brothers recognized the title or artist of the current biggest song in the United States. The song has gone 34 times platinum, but the brothers have 12 young children between the three of them so maybe they’re a little too busy parenting to keep up with the hits.

One brother said, “Can I just say I’m glad I didn’t know what that was?” before being told that it was Bieber. “I prefer not to get any venereal diseases, so whenever Justin Bieber gets near me or near my ears, it’s just ear infections. His songs are terrible.”

A different brother chimed in, “Chlamydia of the ear. It sucks,” referring to a previously mentioned fact that most koalas have chlamydia.

Fans are wondering if the washed-out boy band may be a little envious of Bieber’s success as Hanson is way past their peak. Although, they probably can relate to becoming immensely famous at a very young age.

“Despacito” has made other headlines this year besides a former sensation calling it out for being “terrible.” Bieber told fans at a concert in Stockholm that he couldn’t perform the number one hit, which is the first Spanish song to reach number one since “Macarena” in 1996, because he didn’t know the lyrics. This resulted in an unhappy fan throwing a water bottle at the pop star’s head.

Maybe one of the boys from Hanson just so happened to have thrown the bottle? The world may never know.