Kim Kardashian is addressing the accusations of “wearing blackface” in her latest KKW beauty line promotions head on. When Kim first shared the information that she was starting her own beauty line, the world went crazy. We could now own a contour kit straight from the contour queen herself.

Shortly after she posted her first promotional image for the line, she received a lot of backlash in her comments that she was much darker than usual and was trying to make herself look black. With comments like “The power of photoshop” or “This is straight up blackface. You are white stop trying to be black,” it seemed like the line would have more criticism surrounding it than anything else.

Kim opened up in an interview with The New York Times regarding the controversy saying, “I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.”

She says she has learned from this experience when it comes to promoting KKW Beauty for the future. “Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it.”

The first product as part of her release for KKW beauty are créme contours and highlight kits, which will give a much more natural appearance. For a heavier look, Kim recommends adding a setting powder on top. She has been leaning much more towards a low-maintenance, natural look since becoming a mom.

Kim continues in the interview by saying she’ll be focusing on products that mean more to her and that she’s had more control over than in previous lines. Her hopes for the future of KKW beauty include releasing concealers and a powder contour product. “When we get to my concealers, I’ll have anti-aging formulas. There’s the créme contour. There will also be powder contour and undereye concealer. I’ve always had dark undereye circles from being Armenian. These are the things I feel like I’ve really perfected.”

Kim is no stranger to controversy on social media, so we’ll have to see how this plays in with her line’s launch on June 21. Her créme contours and highlight kits will feature shades for each skin tone, which fans are certainly happy about and will retail for $48 each on kkwbeauty.com.

If Kylie Cosmetics is any indication, KKW Beauty will most likely have both its fair share of sales and controversy.