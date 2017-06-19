VIEW GALLERY

Kylie Jenner, the queen of Snapchat, snapped a video of herself doing the #NickiMinajChallenge and it was a total flop. For those of you who just got on the Internet for the first time in a while, the #NickiMinajChallenge is from this iconic post.

In the video, Minaj talks about the private plane she is boarding from London to Prague and declares “you bitches can’t even spell Prague” and then struts away and spins twice in ridiculous heels while smiling at the camera. Since this video was posted five days ago upwards to 15,000 of videos have been posted on Instagram with the hashtag #NickiMinajChallenge. Minaj keeps giving her fans so much and now she has given them this challenge and the videos don’t disappoint.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BViDpBaDl5j/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BViEt3QAoOH/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BViGOavj3uQ/

Even Zoe Kravitz did the #NickiMinajChallenge

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVaAMgiB0dE/

To say that this challenge is blowing up is an understatement. The hashtag is so popular that people who are dying to be Instagram famous are using it on their random videos just for views. It’s one of the easier Internet challenges that has existed. Remember the cinnamon challenge? Or the milk challenge? Food challenges were so gross anyways, let’s hope they’re gone forever.

But back to Kylie Jenner. So the young Jenner tried her take on the Nicki challenge and it wasn’t pretty. She was eating pomegranate seeds in a glittery bronze dress and with a mouthful of seeds spun around and said “you bitches can’t even spell pr-” and she spun off camera and the video ended. At least she looks good in the video, maybe she’s wearing new Kylie Cosmetics products. The video was so funny that even Nicki shared the video on her Instagram.

Let’s just hope she was trying to say pomegranate and not Prague.