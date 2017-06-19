School is out! Exams are over and the weather is finally starting to feel like summer. What better destination for a much-needed vacation than Disney World? It’s a place full of laughter, adventure and its fair share of good food. Visitors young and old come from all walks of life for some good family fun.

Disney World is well-known for its iconic characters, portrayed IRL by its memorable mascots. Today, we’ll be focusing on its biggest star: Mickey Mouse. The mascots are required to remain in character while interacting with park visitors, but it’s not always so easy. Luckily, some people go above and beyond to ensure everyone can feel included at Disney.

One young park visitor discovered this while he was eating with his family at the Hollywood and Wine restaurant. Mickey Mouse came to the table to say hello to the guests. Just as the mascot was about to leave, he realized a crucial detail: the boy at the table was deaf.

Instead of awkwardly walking away, Mickey Mouse came back to the table and astounded everyone by speaking in sign language to the boy.

In the video, Mickey is shown signing “Mickey Mouse loves you” by visibly tapping his head, crossing his arms over his chest and finally pointing to the deaf boy’s heart. The boy looked like he enjoyed being able to communicate with the lovable Disney character.

Mickey Mouse also asked “Are you eating?” which elicited more animated reactions from the boy as he bounced happily in his seat. After a final hug, Mickey bid the family farewell.

“This was such a magical and precious moment for my son,” said Bethany Rodgers, the boy’s mother, who filmed the experience. It’s things like this that rekindle my faith in humanity. Bravo, Walt Disney.