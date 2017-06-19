VIEW GALLERY

When it comes to voicing opinions, we all know that Miley Cyrus is never afraid to say how she feels. Which is why it came as no surprise when the singer sent a political message via Instagram to a top Italian fashion brand.

Miley’s younger brother, Braison, walked his first-ever runway at Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2018 show in Milan. She congratulated her little bro on Instagram with a picture of him in action and some lovely words… that also included a dig at D&G. She wrote about how incredibly proud she was of her brother and how it is the Cyrus way to try everything once (which was a joke, obvs). However, she ended the post with a P.S. that got her into a bit of a pickle. She wrote: “PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…. but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!”

This is probably a direct hit at Dolce & Gabbana’s open support towards First Lady Melania Trump, which goes against Miley’s political leanings. The singer is a huge supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, Black Lives Matter and even supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

However, one of the high-end brand’s co-founders, Stefano Gabbana, responded to Miley’s post with a diss of his own, saying, “We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana.”

Miley has yet to respond to Gabbana’s comments. Needless to say, in light of the growing controversy, I highly doubt you’ll find Miley rocking anything D&G anytime soon.

