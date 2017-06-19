Some photos are so amazing that they almost seem photoshopped. One of these unbelievable pics is a recent snap of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump posing with a self-proclaimed “visibly gay” teacher, Nikos Giannopoulos for a photo in the Oval Office. The photo isn’t photoshopped (bless). Giannopoulos was visiting the 45th President as Rhode Island’s Teacher of The Year 2017.

Since posting the photo on Facebook Giannopoulos, 29, has received over 22K reactions and the image ahs been shared well over 5,000 times. His caption reads “Rhode Island Teacher of the Year 2017 meets the 45th President of the United States. That’s all. ￼🌈￼🌈￼🌈” Mic drop.

Giannopoulos dressed for the iconic photo accordingly. He was wearing a rainbow flag ribbon (in support of the LGBT+ community), a nose ring, a statement necklace and his signature accessory, a black lace fan. The fan has raised a lot of questions… Why did he bring a fan? Is he a fan guy? Who is a fan person anyways? He knew the fan would create a lot of questions and his reason for having it is so cute.

When talking to NPR, Giannopoulos revealed that the fan was his partner’s, who bought it while in Venice on a trip. He found it five years ago and “Since then integrated it into my day-to-day life.”

Giannopoulos told NPR, “I’m extremely campy, and it’s a popular prop of mine. I’ve taken it with me all over the country whenever I go on vacation, so that’s why I had it.”

Giannopoulos goes on further to explain how he has “been visibly gay [his] entire life,” and “carried [himself] in a nontraditional gender expression.” Growing up he received a lot of criticism for this and has never truly accepted that part of him. But recently as an adult has learned to accept his fluid gender expression and “adjusted to [his] queer identity.” Not only has the fan helped him with that, but “the fan represents self-acceptance and being unabashedly myself in a society that’s not always ready to accept that.”

Congratulations to Giannopoulos for being Rhode Island’s Teacher of The Year and his work as a special education teacher as well as for using his platform to spread love and awareness.