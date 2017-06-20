VIEW GALLERY

Ariana Grande is giving fans the opportunity to be just as “dangerous” as she is with the help of some fun bling. All it’s going to cost is $5,000.

Yesterday, the pop singer’s Dangerous Woman tiara went up for auction.

The tiara, which was designed by Mary Collins of Vajue Jewelry, is a brass crown with several large handset rhinestones and spikes. It was used to promote Dangerous Woman, Grande’s most recent album.

Grande bought the tiara for $675 from Collins who seems to be the go-to designer for celebrities crowns. She has designed similar headpieces for Kevin Hart, Jason Derulo, Beyonce‘s daughter and even Paris Hilton’s dog.

However, Grande’s tiara stands out from the rest. Collins told WWD that it was this tiara that she used as built her reputation and found her own unique style.

The tiara will be auctioned off by Nate D. Sanders Auctions. Despite its attachment to the One Love Manchester benefit concert, an all-out charitable effort, a spokesman from Nate D. Sanders Auctions confirmed that the proceeds from the tiara will not be donated to charity.

“I had no idea she was going to try to sell it. I wasn’t really trying to get rich off of it,” Collins said to WWD. “They’ve been trying to auction it for $10,000. Then I guess it didn’t sell so it went down to $6,000 or $5,000.”

The auction lasts until Thursday, June 22 at 8:00 P.M. The tiara will come with a notarized certificate of authenticity, as well as laminated photos of Grande wearing the crown.