Ariana Grande Boyfriends 2020: Who Is Ariana Dating Now?

Ariana Grande can do it all. The “Dangerous Woman” singer has some amazing vocal abilities and has been successful in landing roles on television in shows like Scream Queens. Her recent music videos have shown off her dancing and artistic chops and even garnered him some praise with a VMA nomination for “Into You.” Even without all of the lights and buzz, Grande’s talent speaks for itself, with acapella performances leaving viewers stunned and pressing repeat.

Grande is not just a triple threat with a myriad of amazing talents, she has also had her fair share of boyfriends over the past few years and each of her relationships have been pretty adorable, or even #RelationshipGoals. She really has a penchant for dating very attractive men but also seems to be a bit of a serial monogamist, getting into long-term relationships as opposed to flings.

Let’s take a look at all of the guys who once had Ariana Grande smitten!

Graham Phillips 2008 – 2011

Back in 2008, Grande began dating her 13 the Musical co-star Graham Phillips. The pair were always seen walking red carpets together and were definitely #goals before the hashtag was even a thing. During their time together, the pair wrote and performed their song “Stick Around” as a couple. After three years of dating, Grande and Phillips called it quits but still remain friends to this day.

Fun fact: Phillips was actually her first kiss when they were 14.

Jai Brooks 2012 – 2014

Grande dated Youtube comedy group The Janoskians member Jai Brooks in 2012. Jai Brooks and his twin brother Luke started competing with one another to see which one could win Grande over. She eventually fell for Jai after he tweeted and made a video explaining why she should date him. Grande and Brooks spent most of their time together and their relationship looked to be very strong.

In 2013, the pair decided to go their separate ways after Brooks accused Grande of cheating on him with The Wanted member, Nathan Sykes. A few months later, there were some suspicions that Brooks and Grande were back together after they were caught kissing at the 2014 iHeart Radio Music Awards. Later that year, Grande’s grandfather sadly passed away and Brooks was not there to comfort her when she needed him. She then realized that he was not the right guy for her and the two broke up for good.

Nathan Sykes 2013

In 2013, Grande sang the duet “Almost Is Never Enough” with The Wanted member Nathan Sykes. The two then started dated for several months but called it quits after realizing they were better off staying friends. Grande and Sykes came together once again to sing the love song “Over and Over Again.”

Even though they didn’t last, these two still made unbelievably beautiful music together.

Big Sean 2014 – 2015

Grande then dated rapper Big Sean for eight months. The pair looked like the perfect couple when they walked red carpets and were spotted out in public together. Big Sean is even featured on two of her songs, “Right There” and “Best Mistake.”

After their breakup in April 2015, Grande argued that she was more than Big Sean’s ex, “I do not. belong. to anyone. but myself. and neither do you.” She decided not to let the breakup get to her and just focus on her music.

Big Sean then released his song “Stay Down” which made an offensive comment towards Grande.

Ricky Álvarez 2015 – 2016

After her breakup from Big Sean, Grande began dating her backup dancer Ricky Álvarez. They were spotted multiple times together and looked to be happy. Some might say that Álvarez was a bad influence on Grande after he was with her during the infamous doughnut scandal that took place a few months ago.

Grande and Alvarez eventually called it quits after a year of dating. Neither of them commented on the breakup, but Grande is said to be happier single.

Mac Miller 2016 – 2018

Mac Miller and Grande began dating after years of friendship and rumors of flirtation. Miller slid into Grande’s DMs in hopes to collab with the pop star. Once their song “The Way” dropped the dating rumors were full steam ahead.

The two never confirmed their relationship, they just showed up at the 2016 MTV VMA’s together and packed on the PDA. From there on Grande and Miller began posting cutesy photos and videos of themselves on their respective social media.

The two broke up in May 2018. Unfortunately, a few months later in September, Mac Miller passed away from an apparent drug overdose. After his death, Grande posted a photo of him on her Instagram. A few days later she posted again, this time a video with a lengthy caption about his passing.

“I adored you form the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will,” she wrote. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head about it. We talked about this. So many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do.”

She continued, “You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved, I hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

Pete Davidson 2018

Two days after breaking up with Miller, Grande performed on Saturday Night Live, then rumors started that she and SNL cast member Pete Davidson were seeing each other. A few weeks late, at the beginning of June, the rumored couple were supposedly engaged. They began commenting mushy things on each other’s Instagrams, getting matching tattoos and moving in together. No one could believe their whirlwind romance and engagement.

Then news broke that after five months of dating/being engaged the couple has broken up. The reason for their breakup is unknown. Davidson joked about their split in a comedy set but didn’t provide too much insight and Grande briefly touched upon it in an Instagram story.

2019

Ariana Grande is single but recently she was seen with her ex-boyfriend Graham Phillips to New York City’s Carbone.