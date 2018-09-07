VIEW GALLERY

TMZ reports that rapper Mac Miller has died from an apparent drug overdose. He was found dead at his house around noon today, Friday, September 7. A male friend of Miller’s called 911 from his San Fernando Valley home. When authorities arrived Miller was pronounced dead. There are not many details about his death yet.

Miller has a history of substance abuse. He most recently got a DUI in May 2018. He crashed his G Wagon while drunk driving. He was driving in the San Fernando Valley early in the morning and crashed into a power pole, knocking it down. After he and his friend fled the scene. His plates were ran, he was later arrested. His BAC was supposedly twice the legal limit.

He was then arrested and taken to jail. His bail was set at $15,000.

After his DUI a fan accused Grande of being the cause of his accident and alcohol abuse. The two recently broke up before his DUI.

Twitter user Elijah Flint, @FlintElijah tweeted that Miller’s situation is “heartbreaking.”

He tweeted, “Mac Miller totalling [sic] his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood.”

His tweet blew up and gained the attention of Grande who put the fan in his place.

She wrote, “How abused that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which by the way isn’t the case,” she then wrote that only his song “Cinderella” is about her.

Grande then went on to explain that she isn’t Miller’s “babysitter” and should not feel obligated to be one. “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem,” she wrote.

“Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was,” she continued. “I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well,” she concludes.

Miller is grown and no one is responsible for his actions besides himself.

Miller cleared the air and said he was happy for Grande. He went on Zane Lowe’s World Record Beat 1 Radio Show on July 23 and said he was happy for his ex.

“I was in love with somebody,” Miller said. “We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple.”

This is a developing story.