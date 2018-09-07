VIEW GALLERY

TMZ reports that rapper Mac Miller has died from an apparent drug overdose. He was found dead in his home at noon on Friday, September 7. Besides that, there are no other details about his death.

Fans, friends and celebrities have reacted to his sudden death on Twitter. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell tweeted about his death. Miller was a Pittsburgh native and a big Steelers fan.

“NOOO! I do not wanna believe my brother is dead!” he posted. “I cannot take this anymore, life is too short…I just know you’re now in a better place now than this place we call Earth @MacMiller …I love you bro, and will miss youu 😭”

Chance the Rapper had an emotional tweet crediting Miller to helping him launch his career.

“Great man,” Chance tweeted. “I loved him for real. I’m completely broken. God bless him.”

Singer Kehlani posted a series of grieving tweets. She wrote that she and Miller were supposed to hang out next weekend to shoot a music video.

Other rappers and celebrities are also heartbroken over his death.

Rest in your peace Mac Miller.

Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.

Miller has a history of substance abuse. He crashed his G Wagon while drunk driving at the beginning of May 2018. He was driving in the San Fernando Valley early in the morning. He hit a power pole and knock it down. He and his friend fled the scene after the crash. His plates were ran, he was later arrested. His BAC was supposedly twice the legal limit.

He was then arrested and taken to jail. His bail was set at $15,000.