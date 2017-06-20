VIEW GALLERY

Chrissy Teigen seems to have it all. She has a great personality, is super funny, gorgeous, has the cutest baby Luna and is married to singer John Legend.

I know he has a beautiful voice and I know I am "soooooo lucky" and blah blah but john's vocal warmups make me want to stab my brain — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 19, 2017

Teigen is always keeping it brutally honest. She recently talked about her plastic surgery (jokingly, people!) and living with anxiety. Tweeting about annoying things her husband does shows fans that their marriage isn’t like the beautiful and romantic “All Of Me” music video 24/7.

Legend was touring on Father’s Day, which is a real bummer, but Teigen, always thoughtful, brought Father’s Day to her husband… even though she had to endure his awful warmups.

The Cravings cookbook author didn’t tweet just once, but many times giving examples of how truly awful Legend’s vocal warmups are.

It is just a repetitive set of E E E E E EEEEEEEEE YAAAAAAAAA LAAAAAAAAAAAAAA SOOOOO EEE E E E E EE SOOOOOOOOO E E E E E E RAAAAAAAAA E E https://t.co/MKN0bftCMr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 19, 2017

Her tweet even brought sympathy and understanding from Lena Dunham, who is dating Bleachers musician Jack Antonoff.

YOU GET IT "durng durng durng durn" *higher note* "durng durng durng durng" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 20, 2017

Next time Teigen needs to record the awful vocal exercises on Snapchat so we can really relate.