You may not know her name, but you’d definitely recognize her by her look. Halima Aden is a Hijabi model who is breaking barriers in the fashion industry and paving the path for other minorities by redefining beauty standards.

19-year-old Halima hails from an interesting background. She was born in a refugee camp in Kenya and moved to the United States at a young age. She’s of Somali descent and became the first Somali-American to compete and became a semi-finalist in the Miss Minnesota pageant. She has braces and stands at 5’5″ redefining the stereotypical model look.

So, what makes up her resume at the moment? A year after competing in Miss Minnesota USA, she was signed to IMG models, which is also the agency of Gigi and Bella Hadid. Halima then made her debut at New York Fashion Week 2017 for Yeezy’s fifth season. She joins the ranks of Amina Blue, reportedly Yeezy’s favorite model, who’s only 5’1″.

Halima is inching her way towards landing more and more magazines. Last month, she was featured on the cover of Vogue Arabia and in Vogue’s July issue. She most recently fronted the cover of Allure’s July issue, her most major magazine cover yet. She’s sporting the Nike hijab and killer red lips.

She chooses to wear her hijab, saying, “I have much more to offer than my physical appearance, and a hijab protects me against ‘You’re too skinny,’ ‘You’re too thick,’ ‘Look at her hips,’ ‘Look at her thigh gap.” She also discusses religion, saying, “For a very long time, I thought, ‘What if every American had a Muslim friend?’ They would understand us better. It all stems from not knowing. I wanted to be that friend, that Muslim person people could look at.”

Halima serves as the ultimate role model for those who might want to follow her path and have ever wondered whether they’re good enough. And it’s a beautiful thing to see.