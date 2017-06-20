VIEW GALLERY

Earlier this morning, Good Morning America revealed the Ken dolls are getting a serious upgrade. Last year, Mattel revealed that Barbie was going to have different body types to relate better to young girls and it was a major success. This year Ken is also getting his upgrade. Soon Ken will be available in 15 different versions. Ken will come in three different body types, seven different skin tones and nine different hair styles, including a man bun.

“By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what Barbie and Ken doll looks like to this generation,” Barbie’s Senior Vice President and general manager Lisa McKnight said in a statement. “Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world.”

The new "Man Bun" Ken doll comes with shirt, shoes, and keys to Barbie's car that he's driving until he "gets back on his feet again." pic.twitter.com/gYmXwR9WEc — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) June 20, 2017

A new Ken doll with a man bun? Who's next, GI Joe? — Richie 👀 (@HoojieBoojie) June 20, 2017

I need to get a Ken doll so I can style him with a man bun and then hipster Barbie and him can date. They'd be cute. #HipsterBarbie — TheColdPressedFilter (@thecpfilter) September 9, 2015

oh my gosh I want a man-bun Ken immediatelyhttps://t.co/eQjT1MHwer — Elsajeni (@elsajeni) June 20, 2017

So, Ken’s days of going to a party with Barbie are over, but maybe he’ll read Shakespeare and listen to Coldplay vinyl records? The Ken dolls are officially available for purchase, so stock up on those birthday presents, parents!