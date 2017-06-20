VIEW GALLERY

Kim Kardashian is getting back out there again, she’s being more candid than ever. After her October 2016 robbery in Paris, it wasn’t clear whether star would be back or how honest she was willing to be. It turns out that time heals all, and in this case, Kim seems even more genuine than ever, while we’re just trying to keep up.

Kardashian has been on a recent slew of appearances. This press junket included a trip to The View, the first time she had stopped by the talk show in five years.

Here are the five biggest things we learned from her tell-all interview.

1. She is taking a “breather” from Caitlyn Jenner.

We all know about the ongoing bad blood between the Kardashians and their former stepfather but Kim gave the panel an update on their relationship:

“I’ll never forget what Caitlyn instilled into us as kids and was a part of who I am today,” Kardashian said. “She will always be a part of me. Have I talked to her in the last couple months? No.”

Kardashian added that they are “taking a breather” and that “it will work out.”

For someone who was that important to the girls in their lives, it’s good to know that the damage could be repaired one day.

2. Despite rumors, Kimye is going strong.

There have been rumors that the Wests are breaking up ever since the Paris robbery and Kanye’s subsequent breakdown.

Kardashian is here to tell us that they are still going strong.

“I think we started off as friends for so many years and we were friends when we were in other relationships and we’re such a good support system for so long and I think that really helped the basis of our relationship,” Kardashian said. “I know when we are 80 and can barely move we will just be talking and talking.”

3. She has a new workout routine.

After seeing those unflattering pictures of herself on the beach in Mexico, Kardashian decided it was time to turn up her workouts.

She is now training with a bodybuilder she found on Instagram and squeezes in a 90-minute workout every morning before her kids even wake up.

She is also adjusting her meal plan, eating properly instead of eliminating food groups.

4. The public’s reaction to the Paris robbery “stung.”

Kardashian was already suffering from PTSD-like symptoms following her robbery and the public’s comments only made things worse.

When commenting on people accusing her of faking it or using the robbery for attention, Kardashian said “that was the sting for sure.” This pain was one of the main things that led Kardashian to take a step back from social media.

“I do break down at times,” Kardashian admitted. “It is not okay for people to be saying these awful things. For us to have these people who have all this keyboard courage to write the craziest things about you and think that’s okay, and it’s not okay.”

5. She’s “terrified” of North and Saint growing up with social media.

After dealing with intense hate on social media, it’s no wonder that Kardashian is concerned about how it is going to affect her children. It’s understandable when considering that they are two of the most famous children in the world.

Kardashian also shared that she has sought help from a psychologist to set up boundaries for when her children are able to set up their own social media accounts.

“Kids should not be falling asleep with their cell phones,” Kardashian said.