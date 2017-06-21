VIEW GALLERY

While it is undeniable that a lot has changed in the fashion industry over the last few years and the body positivity movement is as strong as ever, there are still unsettling instances in which it becomes painfully obvious that the modeling world still has a long way to go.

By all means, Karlie Kloss is a model who physically adheres to what the fashion world wants, but there’s far more to her than meets the eye. She also has a passion for coding and even created her own summer program dedicated to teaching young girls how to code, calling it Kode With Klossy.

This was her main topic of discussion as she sat on a panel with Hearst chief content officer Joanna Coles on the third day of the Cannes Lion Festival. However, the conversation did sway to include a bit about her modeling career, and she took this opportunity to share some not-so-heartwarming stories.

“I was called both too fat and too thin by a casting agent on the same day,” she said, recounting one particular instance that stuck with her. It’s astonishing that even models who seemingly fit the definition of what the fashion world deems “beautiful” still undergo such treatment, which has us wondering what the real issue is with the presentation of the female form, and how deep does it run?

Kloss inevitably chose to focus on her own health rather than attempt to constantly change herself to fit some ambiguous “goal” the fashion world deems appropriate, stating that she “[doesn’t] want to please anyone but [herself].”