The West family is growing!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been very vocal about their desire to have a third child. A pregnancy would be life-threatening for Kim, who was diagnosed with placenta accreta during her last pregnancy with Saint, so Kimye has taken their journey one step further and dropped some serious $$ on a surrogate.

According to TMZ, Kim and Kanye reached out to an agency and agreed to pay some hefty fees in order to expand their family.

The cost of their surrogate includes:

$45,000 in 10 $4,500 monthly installments.

If there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5k for each additional kid.

If the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000.

A required deposit of $68,850 with the agency.

The surrogate is pretty limited in terms of boundaries. She will obviously be required to refrain from smoking, drinking and doing drugs during the pregnancy. She’ll also have to restrict her sexual activity, abstaining from sexual activity for three weeks after the embryo’s implantation. The surrogate also can’t go in hot tubs or saunas, handle or change cat litter, dye her hair, drink more than one caffeinated beverage per day or eat raw fish.

According to the agreement, Kim and Kanye “assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child… that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects.”

On E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim has been outspoken about her struggles to conceive and her concerns in regards to pregnancy. She has also mentioned surrogacy in the past, including on the show’s most recent season.

A source confirmed the news to People, so we may be hearing more official baby news very soon.

One person who’d “love” to be Kim Kardashian’s surrogate? Her BFF Chrissy Teigen.

Though it doesn’t seem like Chrissy’s offer is going to be taken, we’re sure she’ll be a part of their baby’s life. Godmother might still be up for grabs?

We can’t wait to welcome a new member to the Kardashian fam. There’s definitely more drama ahead as they continue to expand. We’re just trying to keep up.

Kongrats, Kimye!