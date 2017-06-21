VIEW GALLERY

Not breaking news but just a reminder that the world doesn’t deserve Rihanna. She is too good for all of us and she proves that over and over again. The Anti singer has responded to a fan’s DM and given them some amazing advice.

Wow, Riri this is amazing advice. Usually, when my friends are heartbroken I’m like “there, there, my friend it will all be okay. Let’s go out and forget about it.”

The fan told Buzzfeed, “It was my first relationship ever and they ended it with me in January, but it’s been really hard for a multitude of reasons. I reached out to Rihanna because she’s given me advice many times — she’s wise ‘n shit. Lol.”

Wait so Rihanna has given him advice many times? She really does love her fans and makes time for them. But real talk this guy needs to drop all the other life advice Rihanna has bestowed upon him.