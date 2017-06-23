VIEW GALLERY

Carrie Underwood is known as a country music superstar for her powerful vocals and hit singles, but one thing you may not have noticed are her killer legs. Carrie is in amazing shape. Fitness is such a huge part of the singer’s life that she even started her own clothing line, Calia, which she says is more practical exercise gear for in and out of the gym.

Carrie lives a pretty hectic life between traveling on tour for her album and raising her adorable son, Isaiah. In a Buzzfeed article, Carrie talked about how she stays motivated to workout with such a busy schedule.

Her biggest tip is to try to fit working out in the morning, “It’s all about just doing what you can, when you can, and cutting yourself a little slack. I used to workout six or seven days a week, and now it just doesn’t happen. If I’m not going to be able to do anything because my day is packed, I try to get in a small, thirty-minute workout earlier. And just doing that, I feel good for the rest of my day. Don’t wait ‘til the end.”

When it comes to her toned legs, Carrie likes to keep things simple and stick to squats. She will add weights to the squats as well or work on the leg press for added resistance.

In 2012, Carrie talked about her routine in an interview with Self, discussing one of her go-to workouts to burn calories. She said, “I have a game I love for when I’m working out on my own, without a trainer. I take a deck of cards and assign each suit a body area—say, diamonds for arms, hearts for legs, spades for core and clubs for cardio. I split the deck in half and write down exercises for each suit, a different one for each half.”

By changing up the exercises for each half of the deck, Carrie says this prevents her from getting bored during the workout and losing motivation. “I make sure there’s a joker in each half—that’s a mile run on the treadmill. Then I go through the whole deck. With a 15-minute warm-up on the elliptical, it takes about an hour and a half total, but it’s fun because you’ve designed the workout yourself.”

On her Story Teller Tour, Carrie made sure to have a mobile gym so she could get her workouts in while traveling.

Carrie has been a vegetarian and sometimes follows a fully vegan diet, but says she won’t say no to certain guilty pleasures like cheese or birthday cake. It’s all done in moderation. She has also said she hates wasting food and she’ll eat leftovers for a week so she doesn’t throw anything out, which certainly makes meal prepping easy for her.

Eve Overland is Carrie’s trainer when she’s on the road for her tour and she spoke with Buzzfeed about their workout plan and how often to work out. “I’ve been on the road with her for the last couple of years and it’s been my flow to do 90 minutes. It’s getting the intensity and the caloric burn in, so your metabolism rises afterwards,” Eve explains. “She’s body-weighting almost everything.”

Maybe if we follow Carrie’s lower body workout plan from her personal trainer Erin Opera, we too can be in killer shape.

Wish us luck!