A major staple in Justin Bieber’s look are his tattoos, but in the beginning, he made a point of putting his tattoos in areas of his body that were not visible since the world didn’t know he was starting to get them at the age of 16. He now has over 55 tattoos, with even the Biebs not sure how many he has.

Just recently, Justin added a new tattoo to his collection: “Better at 70,” He wrote of the meaning of the tattoo for him to work to be better as he grows, “I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I’ve wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster! For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70.” He even provided the stencil on his Instagram for any of his fans who might want the tattoo too.

We’ve compiled a detailed list of some of our favorite tattoos he has accumulated over the years and the meanings behind them.

1. The seagull.

The seagull was Justin’s very first tattoo, done for his 16th birthday in March 2010. Justin spoke about the tattoo in an interview with GQ. He said that the tattoo is based on a book his whole family read (Richard Bach’s Jonathan Livingston Seagull) about a “seagull wanting to be more than just a seagull.” Firsts are always a favorite.

2. His mom’s eye.

This tattoo honors his mom, along with the Roman numeral numbers on his chest of her birthday, and symbolizes her watching over him. The detail in this tattoo is incredible and the meaning behind it makes it land on this list.

3. Selena Gomez as a literal angel.

Many people have those regrettable tattoos of or about their exes, which is the case for this tattoo that Bieber got on his wrist in honor of his (now ex) girlfriend Selena Gomez. In an interview with GQ, Justin mentions trying to cover the tattoo up with some shading but that people still know it’s a tattoo for his ex. Awkward.

4. The X.

This tattoo has a lot of meaning, especially when it comes to Bieber’s stardom. The tattoo, located on his left forearm, has to do with the unknown. He explained, “They might know the shell of me or might know the artist but not necessarily me.” The X is also a Greek symbol for Christ.

5. The ‘G’ letter

This right forearm tattoo has one of the sweetest meanings as it’s the first initial for a church pastor’s daughter, Georgia, who has a rare brain disorder called Lissencephaly. Bieber’s caption for the photo included a sweet message to the parents and Georgia saying, “She is incredible and has the sweetest soul. You guys make me better and I’m blessed to have you in my life.”

6. Cursive “LL”

Located on his upper left arm, this tattoo also has great meaning for a celebrity who had as many ups and downs as Justin has gone through in his career so far. “When my head’s low to lift it up. Just to never keep your head low and just to always look for the better days,” he said. This is a message everyone can live by.

7. The Angel Wings

The last tattoo to make the list are Bieber’s angel wings on his neck that he said took almost four hours (talk about commitment), and we can only speculate that this tattoo symbolizes his strong faith. He has numerous tattoos related to his strong Christian faith, but the detail on this tattoo and its placement helps to make its way onto this list.

Make sure to watch Justin’s (shirtless) interview with GQ about his tattoos and each of their meanings.

