Even if you’re jaded or skeptical about the existence true love, you can’t deny that this couple might be the closest thing to it.

Kurt English, 52, and Nick Cardello, 54, wanted to do something special after 25 years of marriage. If I were married that long you can bet that I’d pull out all the stops. But what would be memorable enough to celebrate their anniversary? Perhaps a romantic dinner? Maybe a summer getaway on a beach? How about a fun camping trip?

English and Cardello didn’t have to spend too long deciding.

The couple decided to attend the Equality March for Unity & Pride as a way to remember their first Pride march together.

The original photo was taken in 1993 during the March on Washington, D.C. The event was meant to help raise visibility and awareness for the LGBTQ community. 24 years later, English and Cardello shot an identical photo at the Equality March for Unity & Pride on June 11.

They’re so sweet I’m getting cavities just looking at them.

“People ask how we lasted for 25 years? That’s a good question; especially since the structure of our society is set to pull us apart,” the couple told The Huffington Post. “We have decided to promote positive change in society by coming out to our families, at work, on social media, and with neighbors. We also decided to involve ourselves with groups that positively influence politics such as Equality Florida, Lambda Legal, and the American Civil Liberties Union. It takes work, no denying it, but in the end Love Will Win!”

To commemorate their anniversary, Cardello spliced the before-and-after selfies and posted it on his Facebook page. Eventually it spread to Twitter, where a user shared the image captioned “it’s just a phase”. The post quickly went viral shortly after and received thousands of comments cheering the couple on.

Is your heart melting yet? It gets better. On top of users writing positive messages, English and Cardello inspired other Twitter users to share couple selfies on their own. Take notes, John Green.

Aw. Yall are too cute 🙂 pic.twitter.com/SprlYaOB2U — 🏳️‍🌈 DJ Lena 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@DJ_Lena) June 19, 2017

Ha! They thought that about us. 24 years later we are still laughing pic.twitter.com/hfy2TEXwfq — Paul Gilluley🌈✨ (@PGilluley) June 20, 2017

English and Cardello had no idea their post would have such a huge impact on the community, and were deeply touched by all the stories and comments users were sharing online.

I don’t even have the heart to feel jealous over how perfect these relationships look. Everyone deserves someone special in their lives and gender shouldn’t be a restricting factor. Keep at it, you beautiful people. You’re an inspiration to all of us.