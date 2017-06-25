If you’ve ever wondered what Miranda Priestly’s assistants use to hold her important papers (and extra cash laying around) together, now you know — a $185, um, paperclip.
Barney’s has unveiled the world’s most expensive (I hope) paperclip, and Prada is calling it a “Paperclip-Shaped Money Clip.” It’s 6.25cm long and 2.25cm wide, sterling silver, and it is the most extra paperclip of all time. There is also no way you would have any cash left for the paperclip to hold after splurging on the paperclip itself.
Of course, because Twitter exists, Prada is not getting away with it without a few jabs, as the Internet gazes at this atrocity both longingly and disdainfully.
Please do not spend your paycheck on a paperclip — you could buy 103 packs of sour straws for the same price, and we both know which is the better option.
That’s all.