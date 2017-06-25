If you’ve ever wondered what Miranda Priestly’s assistants use to hold her important papers (and extra cash laying around) together, now you know — a $185, um, paperclip.

Barney’s has unveiled the world’s most expensive (I hope) paperclip, and Prada is calling it a “Paperclip-Shaped Money Clip.” It’s 6.25cm long and 2.25cm wide, sterling silver, and it is the most extra paperclip of all time. There is also no way you would have any cash left for the paperclip to hold after splurging on the paperclip itself.

Of course, because Twitter exists, Prada is not getting away with it without a few jabs, as the Internet gazes at this atrocity both longingly and disdainfully.

mood: being wealthy enough to have a $185 Prada money paperclip pic.twitter.com/P774DcQAOr — VENUS (@DEVILDIOR) June 22, 2017

By the time I buy the paperclip, there won't be enough for it to hold 😭 — ★☆★ (@tohrusoma_anna) June 22, 2017

Prada is selling a $185 paper clip and it doesn't even help you write a resumé. pic.twitter.com/sLEjKRKM1o — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) June 24, 2017

That shit better be able to hold my life together, relationship together, finances together, or @Prada can kiss my ass 🗣 https://t.co/d1PxEoEWaM — Rapper IAM_TBreezy (@IAM_TBreezy) June 24, 2017

Please do not spend your paycheck on a paperclip — you could buy 103 packs of sour straws for the same price, and we both know which is the better option.

That’s all.