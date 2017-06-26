VIEW GALLERY

At New York City’s Pride this past weekend, Kelly Osbourne found herself in a bit of a sticky situation.

The Project Runway Junior judge, who rode on the amfAR float, was with her close pal, singer Sam Smith, soaking up (lol) every bit of the Pride until it was time to take a much-needed pee break.

The pair made their way to a Starbucks nearby where, according to Kelly, she was rudely denied access to use the bathroom. She then took to Twitter to rant to her 4 million followers about the lack of hospitality she received and how she had subsequently tinkled down her trousers.

“SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the [toilet]” wrote the 32-year-old as she vented her frustration. Her tweet also featured a picture of one of the coffee shop’s locations, presumably located between 6th Ave. and 27th St. and concluded with a not-so-pretty mental picture when she added, “there’s piss in my shoe.”

Hopefully they weren’t expensive?

However, her tweet gathered almost 300 responses in a little under 24 hours. Some fans were on Kelly’s side and said that “access to bathrooms is a human right,” while others were scolding the star, saying that basic Starbucks 101 is that you have to buy something before they can let you use their facilities. Even Starbucks responded this morning, apologizing for the mishap.

This only added to the series of bad luck Kelly experienced throughout her weekend. On Friday, the Brit posted on Instagram about how she got stuck in her dress and was struggling to get out of it. She wrote, “When the dress is too big for your body but too small for your ass. I’ve been in this bathroom for 20 minutes trying to get it off!”

Don’t worry Kelly, it happens to the best of us.

UPDATE: Starbucks has responded to the situation.

“We are currently working to follow up with Ms. Osbourne to clarify any confusion. There simply is no restroom in this store, and inquiring customers are typically directed to a store a few blocks away. We sincerely apologize for any misunderstanding and hope to welcome Ms. Osbourne back for a beverage on us very soon!”