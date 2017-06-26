VIEW GALLERY

The Kardashians seem to never be completely drama-free, but recently the drama has been directed at the Jenner portion of the family. The root of the drama is Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner. No, it’s not over Caitlyn spelling her name with a C and not a K. The drama is centered around the former Olympian’s tell all book Secrets of My Life. In Caitlyn’s book, she throws some major shade at the matriarch Kris. She blames Kris for a lot of things, like her estranged relationship with her sister Pam and being friends with O.J. Simpson.

Anyway, the book is filled with shade and lots of revealing information about Caitlyn’s perspective on the Kardashian fame. In recent episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris and Kim Kardashian West have been shown discussing and dealing with Caitlyn’s harsh words. Kim even brought up the issue on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. A lot of the drama is also centered around if Kris knew about Caitlyn’s gender identity and wanting to transition. Kris says she had no clue and Caitlyn said she knew the entire time.

But now the story keeps unfolding. It’s only a matter of time until Kendall and Kylie started getting involved because Caitlyn and Kris are both of their parents. The two Jenners are trying to salvage their relationship with Caitlyn and spent Father’s Day with her and I guess Kris was not pleased about it, to say the least. A source spoke to People and told them that “Kendall and Kylie just won’t speak with Kris about it.” While the girls were spending the day with Caitlyn, Kris posted a shady Father’s Day Instagram without a picture of Caitlyn. I wonder if Kendall and Kylie hanging with their dad set Kris off enough to post that.

The two are trying to not pick sides in this ugly fight. Excusing themselves from the drama is smart, but they are part of the most dramatic family to ever grace TV screens so it probably won’t last. Now we just have to sit and wait for a revealing KUWTK episode to drop to get all the juicy details.