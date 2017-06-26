VIEW GALLERY

Mac Miller got romantic bright and early for his love, Ariana Grande.

Miller’s alarm must have gone off at the crack of dawn on this Monday morning for the birthday girl who turns 24 today, June 26.

The rapper posted a black and white photo of the singer kissing him on the cheek while he made a silly face in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

He captioned the photo, “Happy birthday to this adorable pure soul who has reminded me what being happy feels like. Thank you for loving me so good. I think it’s supposed to be ‘so well’ but I don’t care. I love you and can’t wait for all the adventures.”

Poor grammar doesn’t stand a chance against true love.

Grande showed her affection in return as she was quick to comment with a bunch of exclamation points and then a simple but powerful “I love you.”

Who knows what Miller has planned for the pop star’s birthday, but it’s bound to be a special day for Grande.

The couple has only been official since September 2016, but the rumors began in August 2016 when the two were caught kissing during a dinner date in Encino, California, but there were sparks a long time before then.

Grande told Cosmopolitan in an interview that she met Miller when she was only 19. She said, “We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent.”

Grande continued, “We both needed to experience things, but the love has been there the whole time.”

The singer’s other biggest fan took to social media as well to wish the star a happy birthday. Grande’s mother, Joan Grande, tweeted, “Happy birthday to my fabulous daughter @ArianaGrande… so so so proud to be your mama!! I love you!! #HappyBirthdayAriana”

Happy Birthday to my fabulous daughter @ArianaGrande …so so so proud to be your mama!! I love you!! #HappyBirthdayAriana — Joan Grande (@joangrande) June 26, 2017

Grande will be traveling to South America for the remainder of her Dangerous Woman tour in Brazil this week. It’s been a difficult few months for her, ever since a bomb when off at her concert in Manchester leading to the deaths of 22 fans. After the distraught star came to terms with the tragic event that occurred so close to her, Grande returned to Manchester for a benefit concert, which included Miller and various other stars.

Grande has handled such a horrific situation so maturely and with such strength, she deserves a happy day full of cake and balloons. Hopefully she gets all of it.

Happy birthday, Ari!