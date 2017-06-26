School is tough. On top of studying and completing the school work, some students also have to struggle with the daily commute. For some, just getting to class is a challenge in itself. This turned out to be the case for Morgan King, a single mother attending the University of Tennessee.

King was forced to miss an important day of class because she was unable to find a babysitter. She then explained her absence to her professor. She didn’t expect any special treatment, however the teacher’s response will honestly rekindle your faith in humanity.

Sally Hunter, a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Child and Family Studies, understood King’s predicament and excused her absence. But that’s not all. Hunter also encouraged King to bring her baby, Korbyn, to class and even offered to hold her during class.

Told my professor I missed class yesterday bc I couldn't find childcare & this was her response. I'm literally crying. So blessed/thankful😩😭 pic.twitter.com/3QaThJRXdo — Morgan King (@morgantking) June 16, 2017

Hunter wrote:

“In the future, if you are having trouble finding someone to watch Korbyn, please feel free to just BRING HER with you to class. I would be absolutely delighted to hold her while I teach, so that you can still pay attention to the class and take notes. I work for the Department of CHILD and FAMILY studies–so how terrible would it be if I was unwilling to have a child visit our class? I’m very serious with this offer, just bring Korbyn with you!”

Everyone deserves a teacher like this.

Morgan arrived to class the next day and was greeted with a similarly kind response.

Update: I walked into class a couple minutes late this morning & my professor said "awe dang, I thought you were gonna bring Korbyn today😞" — Morgan King (@morgantking) June 16, 2017

Unsurprisingly, King’s tweet quickly went viral. Since its posting, it has received over 200 comments and over 26,000 likes. Users were quick to express their gratitude to Hunter as well as King’s hard work and dedication as a mother.

Humorously enough, her professor sent her another email regarding their shared Twitter fame.

Update: I just went to email my professor to let her know I posted her email and it went viral but she beat me to it! Hahaha #twitterfamous pic.twitter.com/4n8EEc0zux — Morgan King (@morgantking) June 19, 2017

I hope we get a few more updates. Maybe we can see little Korbyn in class?