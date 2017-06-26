When you think of summer, what’s the first dessert that comes to mind? If you thought ice cream, then we’re already on the right track. One of the best ways to beat the summer heat is to grab a cone of your favorite flavor and dig in. I personally favor a classic strawberry scoop, but lately there’s been a rise in creative ice cream flavors. I don’t think I need to remind everyone about the pizza-flavored ice cream, right?

One particular ice cream shop might be on to something with their latest concoction that all wine-lovers can appreciate. Smitten Ice Cream, a California-based ice cream shop, created rosé ice cream. You heard me. Rosé wine ice cream. Sign me up, coach. The shop is well known for using locally sourced and organic ingredients in their food. Smitten worked alongside pastry chef Emily Luchetti to create the perfect ratio of booze to ice cream.

This summer treat, more aptly named Sonoma Rosé, is quite popular with customers. Smitten infuses their signature ice cream base with Scribe Winery’s Una Lous Rosé, which is a canned wine made from pinot noir grapes. To balance the fruity notes of the rosé, there are also hints of grapefruit and strawberries in each scoop.

For those that drink wine to relax, don’t worry about the lack of actual alcohol. According to Cosmopolitan, this boozy treat has an ABV of 3.5%, so enjoy in moderation.

I’m seriously contemplating booking a trip to California just to hit up all the good food there. Sadly I’m confined on the east coast. Luckily, Goldbely is willing to ship five pints of the stuff anywhere in the U.S. if your wallet can stomach the hefty $109 bill.