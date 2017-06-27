VIEW GALLERY

Now that we’re in 2017, dermatologists and plastic surgeons are coming up with better uses for filler and techniques are on the rise. If you want fuller lips, done. More prominent cheekbones? Done. If you want to enhance your features just a little bit, fillers are what most people are going for.

However, people have been getting fillers for different reasons, and this includes earlobe fillers.

To begin, fillers are injections of hyaluronic acid, which are used to fill in and plump up any parts of your face that seem too dull or flat. These non-surgical procedures can be done for any age, even handling wrinkles.

Even though getting lip and eyebrow fillers are the most popular, earlobe fillers are about to meet up at the top of the favorite’s list.

“The collagen of the ear may deteriorate to the point that the earlobe looks flabby and wrinkled,” Kenneth Beer, M.D., said in an interview with New Beauty. “In these patients, I inject fillers to restore a more youthful, less shriveled lobe.”

Women who are in their 40s or older are the ones most likely getting the fillers, because they’re lacking collagen that keeps earlobes looking plump and young. Beer also mentions that even young women get the earlobe fillers to help the weight of heavy earrings for photoshoots or walking down the runways.

“Women who are used to wearing larger earrings or who’ve had significant sun exposure and simply want to have less wrinkled lobes are all good candidates for this procedure,” Beer said.

Word of advice, you don’t need fillers to be beautiful. Natural beauty is what it’s all about. But if you want a touch of plump to your face, you do you, girl!

