Sister James is officially a high school graduate!

YouTuber (and queen of discount codes) James Charles is known in the beauty world for his glitz and glam, and that oh-so-peppy personality that makes him absolutely lovable. So, it was no surprise that the makeup icon went above and beyond for his graduation style.

The 18-year-old rocked a custom jumpsuit from Michael Costello, which was covered in black sequins to go perfectly with his makeup that made him look highlighted to the high heavens.

But the best part of his ensemble was his cap. JC decided to pay homage to CoverGirl, opting for the iconic “easy breezy, beautiful” phrase in a trendy font and so so so many rhinestones. The makeup brand launched his career in the beauty industry when he was made their first male spokesperson.

His glamorous ways have always been a given. Even back in September, James retook his senior photos and posted how perfectly extra he was to get that perfect glow.

Congrats James! Stay poppin’.