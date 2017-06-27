NARS is normally a go-to brand when it comes to makeup must-haves, but that has recently changed. If you go through the brand’s recent posts on their social media platforms, you’ll notice fans aren’t going nuts over their latest release. They’re actually speaking up on the brand’s recent decision to sell their products in China.
For those who don’t know why this is such a big deal, China requires all makeup to be tested on animals before it is distributed. If brands want to sell their products in China, they must submit to animal testing under law and will no longer be considered cruelty-free.
Because of the negative response, NARS responded to fans with an Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
We want you to know that we hear you. The global elimination of animal testing needs to happen. We firmly believe that product and ingredient safety can be proven by non-animal methods, but we must comply with the local laws of the markets in which we operate, including in China. We have decided to make NARS available in China because we feel it is important to bring our vision of beauty and artistry to fans in the region. NARS does not test on animals or ask others to do so on our behalf, except where required by law. NARS is committed and actively working to advance alternative testing methods. We are proud to support the Institute for In Vitro Sciences (IIVS), a globally recognized organization at the forefront of advancing non-animal methods in China and around the world. NARS is hopeful that together, we can work toward a cruelty-free world. For more on the good work IIVS is doing, see: http://bit.ly/2rVjnwV
Despite the statement, fans are not buying it.
Despite the outrage from fans, NARS still plans to make their products available in China, but is still looking for ways to eliminate animal testing globally.