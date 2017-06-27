VIEW GALLERY

NARS is normally a go-to brand when it comes to makeup must-haves, but that has recently changed. If you go through the brand’s recent posts on their social media platforms, you’ll notice fans aren’t going nuts over their latest release. They’re actually speaking up on the brand’s recent decision to sell their products in China.

For those who don’t know why this is such a big deal, China requires all makeup to be tested on animals before it is distributed. If brands want to sell their products in China, they must submit to animal testing under law and will no longer be considered cruelty-free.

Because of the negative response, NARS responded to fans with an Instagram post:

Despite the statement, fans are not buying it.

beyond disappointing when cruelty free makeup brands put profit before ethics and decide to sell in China, looking at you Nars — mel 🥀 (@melaniedrinnan) June 26, 2017

hello nars. why are you selling in china? do you like animals getting hurt? don't sell in china. i thought you cared about animal welfare. — cath adores mills (@thankfulmillie) June 25, 2017

Nars just a heads up, your greed for more money and losing your CF status for China is gonna backfire. So many customers will go elsewhere. — Betsie (@betsieburgess) June 25, 2017

Still mad that NARS are leaving their cruelty free status so they can start selling products in China. Bad move @NARSissist — ⓋLIVIA HEDLEY-BARRETT (@oliviahb_) June 27, 2017

Despite the outrage from fans, NARS still plans to make their products available in China, but is still looking for ways to eliminate animal testing globally.