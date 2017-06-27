VIEW GALLERY

Looks like Ryan Reynolds is a hero come to life.

Reynolds recently posted about an experience that surely changed his life. After completing a CPR course on Sunday (June 25) with his wife Blake Lively, the Deadpool actor provided some backstory on Instagram about his experience, including a little bit of info that I bet very few people knew.

“Years ago, I took a CPR course thru the Red Cross. And holy shit, I ended up saving my nephew’s life because I knew what to do!” detailed the 40-year-old. “True story! Yesterday I took a refresher course – focusing on infant and toddler CPR. It takes only a few hours and it’s also kinda, sorta fun.”

Lively, who has two young daughters with Reynolds, also took to Instagram to detail her experience. “ALL MAMAS AND DADDIES OUT THERE– I can’t recommend this enough, I took a CPR class with a focus on babies and toddlers,” the 29-year-old wrote in her post. “For those of you who haven’t done it, you will love it. It’s so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind.”

If you want to know where the pair took their class, Reynolds gave a shout out in his post to a worker from Viva First Aid and also didn’t fail to mention the kinda-creepy dummies they make you use. “Thank you to Dan from Viva First Aid for the lesson. And thank you to these two helpful yet lifeless dolls whose vacant ocular cavities will haunt me until end times.”