This shouldn’t really surprise you.

Things got a tad awkward between President Donald Trump and a female reporter during a diplomatic phone call with Irish leader Leo Varadkar. Trump told Varadkar about all of the Irish press in the Oval Office, according to the Washington Post.

Trump then summoned Caitriona Perry, the White House Correspondent and United States bureau chief for Irish Outlet RTE. He asked Varadkar her name and then said, “She has a nice smile on her face, so I bet she treats you well.”

Perry shared her exchange with Trump on Twitter calling it “bizarre” and rightfully so.

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017

The exchange rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

trump literally called you over just to look at you? What an inappropriate, disgusting, misogynistic creep. This is gross. I'm so sorry. https://t.co/7UV6ELmehR — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 28, 2017

Disturbing disgusting vile pig 👿 — Shannon Bearman #PAWaveCast 🇺🇸 (@BearmanShannon) June 28, 2017

Ew Ew Ewww Trump smarmily calls reporter @CaitrionaPerry over to his desk with, "Where are you from? Come here. Beautiful. Nice smile." https://t.co/b0lFnRAzts — Soraya Chemaly (@schemaly) June 28, 2017

Remarks like that in workplace R completely inappropriate. There's a time & place: discussing one's attractiveness in workplace is wrong. — Tigress (@Tigrress_) June 28, 2017

Perry later spoke about the situation saying that it happened so fast she didn’t expect people to take notice.

“One minute we were outside the window and the next minute I’m meeting the President of the United States,” Perry said. “When we went in he was already on the phone, but I managed to catch his eye and he called me over.”

Just the phrase “catch his eye” is disturbing. While on an important phone call in order to congratulate the Irish leader, Trump gets distracted and flirts with a much younger woman who was singled out by the boss for her looks.

This type of situation happens all too frequently for many female employees every single day in the workplace, but the discomfort is much worse coming from the president.

Considering that Trump doesn’t necessarily have a pleasant history regarding his outlook on women, this doesn’t look so good on his resume.