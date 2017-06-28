VIEW GALLERY

Demario Jackson says he got played, but he’s not blaming Corinne Olympios.

In his third interview with E! Online, Jackson actually defends Olympios against “slut-shaming” comments.

Jackson and Olympios have been at the center of a scandal after two producers voiced their concerns about a sexual encounter between the two reality stars. Production was immediately halted, sparking a flurry of speculation regarding the incident, including allegations of sexual assault.

In an interview where Jackson shared his side of the story, he claimed that Olympios was the aggressor.

While he found her initiative to be “sexy,” Olympios was immediately subjected to public criticism. She received many comments calling her names, including a “whore” and a “slut.”

Jackson said these harsh comments were inappropriate and unfair.

“They were slut-shaming her because of what she did last season with [Bachelor star Nick Viall],” Jackson said. “For me, it goes back to the human race. We failed.”

He also said he was labeled a “rapist” after the alleged sexual assault and admitted that he believes race played a big role in how people viewed him in the incident.

‘The minute you release this black man’s face and this white girl’s face, before either of us commented on it, I was already a ‘rapist,'” said Jackson.

Jackson told E! what he really wants is the chance to talk to Olympios and just ask her what happened.

Jackson also said that the cast has been very supportive.

“It’s been humbling that you can meet people for three days — I knew them for less than 72 hours — and in that timeframe, they went to bat for me and they spoke of my integrity and who I was as a man and what I did on set,” Jackson said.

He said he went into this as the villain, but feels like people have gotten the chance to see the “real me.”

Despite Jackson’s support toward Olympios, she maintains that she was blackout drunk and therefore unable to give consent.

In light of this incident, the show has introduced some new rules, including one that limits alcohol consumption to two drinks per hour, according to TMZ.

The contestants must also ask permission from producers before having sex and producers maintain the right to barge into The Boom Boom Room and stop anything if they feel it is getting too heated.

Jackson was cleared of misconduct by an internal Warner Bros. investigation, but Jackson has been labeled a “rapist” by many viewers and the scandal’s impacts are still resonating in his personal life.

“No man wants to be attached to that [sexual assault],” Jackson said. “‘That ruins you for life. That’s something that sticks with you. When I have children, they’re going to Google their dad’s name and this is going to pop up. That’s my biggest fear.”