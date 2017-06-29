I’ll admit it, Amazon Prime is literally everything to me. The fact that there is an Amazon Prime Day increases the love I have for the service even more. And this year, Amazon Prime Day falls on July 11, so set the date and don’t miss out.

This day is actually a big deal because Amazon’s annual sales event for Prime members is just as amazing as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s basically Christmas in July. What makes this year super special is that Amazon promises “hundreds of thousands of deals” on anything you want, with new deals every five minutes during the event.

But first, if you want to get your hands on these amazing deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not a tough task, despite the fact that it’s super easy to apply, it only costs $99 for a one-year membership. If you want, you can start a 30-day trial for free. But make sure you cancel it if you don’t want to be charged for the full year.

However, there are multiple ways to grab these deals. If you have an Alexa-enabled device, like the Amazon Echo or the Echo Dot, you can actually obtain even more discounts since they’re offering only exclusive deals to members who promote their voice-enabled devices this year. Not to mention, the Prime app also will have deals for items with one-hour delivery.

To make this news even better, Amazon has already released a couple deals for Prime members today:

40% off the first six months of an Audible subscription — meaning you only have to pay $8.95 per month instead of $14.95 per month.

Up to 40% off Kindle Unlimited memberships — rather than paying $239.76 for a two-year membership, you’ll only pay $143.86.

A $10 shopping credit on Amazon if you stream Prime Video from your TV for the first time on or before July 12.

99 cents for four months of access to Amazon Music Unlimited‘s full catalog of music.

15% off Fourth of July party supplies.

And from the Amazon Prime Day Insider Guide, they mention that Prime members will also have bonus deals in similar categories in the week leading up to Prime Day, such as special voice-shopping deals on July 5, music and video deals on July 6 and 7, everyday essentials discounts on July 8 and reading deals on July 9.

Not a Prime Member and want to snag these amazing deals? Sign up to become a member now!