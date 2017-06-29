Some days you wake up and everything goes according to plan. Maybe you grab a coffee, the commute is easy and your workday is smooth. Other days are days from hell and you feel like you might snap. Starbucks screws up your order, traffic sucks and your day is hectic. On days like that, you just want to go the hell off, but you can’t.

Well, 26-year-old Christine Braswell of Asheville, North Carolina was having one of those days, but even worse and she snapped.

Braswell, who is five months pregnant, was at the Asheville Walmart routinely picking up some groceries before she checked out and approached her car, bags in hand.

She saw a man rummaging through her SUV and confronted him. As he attempted to take off with her valuables, including her purse, Braswell couldn’t keep up. Bystanders confronted him as well, but the culprit, Robert Raines, ran off.

“I was not going to let him get away with it. It’s not right, it’s not fair,” Braswell said.

He definitely did not get away with it.

“Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and come across the curb and ran him over,” Braswell said.

That she did. The video is WILD.

OUCH.

Raines was taken to hospital after suffering from minor injuries. He has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny and misdemeanor damage to property. Braswell claims the man broke the screens on her iPad and phone.

Unfortunately, Christine Braswell’s day didn’t exactly improve from there. She has been charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon for running over the culprit.

Let’s hope that these days are behind her and she can move forward, particularly as her pregnancy continues and her child is born.