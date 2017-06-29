VIEW GALLERY

The Kardashian/Jenner family is never without their fair share of controversy. Whether it’s Kim Kardashian embroiled in a possible feud with an influential YouTuber or Caitlyn Jenner dividing the fam, there’s always something going on with the group.

In this case, it’s the public vs. Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The youngest sibs recently debuted their clothing and merch line and some items in the collection are stirring up some major controversy. In this case, we’re talking about some vintage-inspired t-shirts.

Kendall and Kylie are selling the tattered, trendy duds for $125, but the price tag isn’t what’s causing a stir. People are PISSED about the designs.

As you can see, the shirts involve iconic album covers and vintage photos of influential artists juxtaposed with the Jenners’ selfies and pictures.

People immediately responded with discomfort over the combo of Instagram selfies and iconic (often deceased, RIP Tupac) artists.

Twitter spoke out and called the shirts “disrespectful.”

This shit is wild disrespectful and tacky https://t.co/T2ukBdnehu — 𝖇𝖗𝖔𝖆𝖟𝖆𝖞 (@broazay) June 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/groovynesmith/status/880157947405496320

Kendall and Kylie have lost their damn mind what kind of disrespectful bullshit is this 😭 pic.twitter.com/uAzvfY7cJO — trash staples (@3230PoppyStreet) June 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/iIIbeonthefloor/status/880174560942981120

https://twitter.com/carloscjconde/status/880203429779341312

Kendall and Kylie Jenner exploiting very important culture yet again for their own benefit. You are the downfall of your generation. — Rad Horror (@radhorrorband) June 29, 2017

Kylie and Kendall have yet to respond to the comments, but it doesn’t seem as though the outcry is stopping sales. A shirt depicting Kendall Jenner, Biggie and Tupac has sold out on the website.

What do you think? Is this too much?