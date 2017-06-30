VIEW GALLERY

Selena Gomez has been killing it lately. What with her adorable relationship with The Weeknd, upgraded style game, production of 13 Reasons Why, and new singles, she seems to finally be in a good place after taking time off to focus on her mental health. Though she’s known for her pop music style, she may just be entering the realm of country. In the past, Selena’s worked with Charlie Puth and Kygo, but that list now includes Thomas Rhett.

Country star Thomas Rhett recently discussed Selena in a Q&A with Nash Country Daily about his upcoming album. He said, “We have this girl named Selena Gomez sing on a song on the record, and she’s pretty cool.” Pretty sure there’s only one Selena Gomez he’s talking about. In a deleted interview, but picked up by Country Fancast, Thomas confirmed that there was a duet with Selena and it may just be in his new album.

He quipped, “Anytime the country world melts into the pop world, it’s an interesting conversation. A lot of things need to go correct for it to work out. But yes, Selena did sing a song of mine. It’s still sort of up in the air if it’s going to actually make the record.”

So, does Selena adopt a country accent for the song? When is it coming out? So many questions! Naturally, Twitter blew up at the news.

Thomas also added that he never actually met Selena, “I’ve only been able to talk to her over the phone, but I was blown away just how super nice and respectful [she was], because I was terrified to talk to her, especially about the song.”

“Like, I was scared to say, ‘Maybe if you try this’ to the biggest superstar that literally exists in this world and I’m just me? But yeah, she was so sweet, and I can’t wait to meet her someday.”

So while we might have to wait to listen to the new track, we’ll just be here replaying “It Ain’t Me” and “Bad Liar.”