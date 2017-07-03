VIEW GALLERY

Actress Emily Ratajkowski, who first became known from being a topless model in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video and posing nude for the U.S. edition of Harper’s Bazaar, believes that her breasts are preventing her from landing acting jobs.

She thinks that this is a classic form of gender discrimination as she said in an interview, “There’s this thing that happens to me: ‘Oh, she’s too sexy.’ It’s like an anti-woman thing, that people don’t want to work with me because my boobs are too big.”

Ratajkowski continues, “What’s wrong with boobs? They’re a beautiful feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?”

The 26-year-old actress believes that females are criticized too frequently for their sexuality. “Our society tells women we can’t be, say, sexy and confident and opinionated about politics,” Ratajkowksi said. “This would allow us too much power. Instead our society asks us to declare and defend our motivations, which makes us second-guess them, all while men do what they please without question.”

While Ratajkowski doesn’t deny that men are a culprit, she called attention to how it’s typically women attacking other women.

“Often it’s men propelling these acts of sexism, but women discount one another too: Think about how many times you’ve heard a women say about another woman, ‘Oh, she’s just doing that for attention.’ We’ve internalized this trope.”

But the star has found a man who supports her unconditionally as a feminist.

“My boyfriend, Jeff Magid, is super confident and was raised by his mom, so he also genuinely loves and admires women. Not just ‘Oh yeah, women are cool.’ He deeply loves and respects women, so he loves what I’m all about.”

We all need a man like Magid.

Ratajkowski is not at all shy about her breasts as she has posted many revealing selfies on social media. But as a role model for young women, she is advocating pride for her body regardless of shape and size. The photos are not for attention; they are just showcasing who she is and what she wants, including a career that isn’t solely based on her appearance.

She previously defended a picture of herself and Kim Kardashian standing topless in a bathroom with a black strip plastered over their chests. Ratajkowski wrote, “However sexual our bodies may be, we need to have the freedom as women to choose when and how we express our sexuality.”

The star told Marie Claire magazine, “In every profile written about me, there is, ‘She’s so sexual and she’s such a sex symbol,’ paired with ‘But, wow, she knows about politics.’ And that in itself is sexist.”

Way to go, Emily!