VIEW GALLERY

This past week, Kylie and Kendall Jenner released a new t-shirt collection to their Kendall + Kylie clothing line. The line is a cool idea, but the sisters not so smartly superimposed their faces onto vintage-inspired band shirts. Immediately, the images were called “disrespectful” by thousands of people. Since then, Notorious B.I.G.’s mother called the two entrepreneurs out for exploiting her late son and the sisters apologized for their $125 shirts on June 30.

Now, The Doors, whose faces were on a shirt, have lawyered up against them.

Lawyers representing The Doors seem to have a problem with one shirt in particular, showing Jim Morrison’s face covered up with Kendall Jenner’s face.

How the fuck are you gonna do Jim Morrison like that pic.twitter.com/6m4AJXEMQ9 — brownsuga (@anijah_1223) June 29, 2017

According to TMZ, the lawyers sent a cease and desist letter to the pair last Thursday, stating that the sisters used the band’s logo without permission and that the shirt “tarnishes the band’s trademark.” The letter threatened to sue if the unique piece of fashion wasn’t taken down from their clothing site.

Since all of this has happened, the ‘vintage’ shirts have disappeared from the Kendall + Kylie website so The Doors’ lawyers might have to back off of the lawsuit.

Kylie and Kendall have faced their fair shares of controversy lately, so we don’t think this is the last we’ll be hearing of them anytime soon.