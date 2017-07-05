Here’s How Your Fave Celebs Celebrated Fourth Of July

The Fourth of July is a time for friends and family to celebrate and spend time with one another, but how do A-Listers do it big for the ultimate American holiday?

From trips to parties, there’s no shortage of fun when it comes to celeb celebrations.

Here’s a list of where a few of your favorite stars traveled for the big day.

1. Scott Disick and Steve Aoki turned up in Miami.

2, Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and her BF Younes Bendjima headed to St. Tropez.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWFjhNFgjor/

3. Rihanna and her billionaire beau Hassan Jameel got cozy in Ibiza.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BV3XV4IFMeE/?taken-by=celebritygossip

4. Kendall Jenner took a trip to Paris.

Kendall Jenner in Paris for July 4th

Courtesy Snapchat: Kendall Jenner

5. Bella Hadid went to Venice.

View this post on Instagram

Art / Dream

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

6. Melissa Gorga and her family spent some time in North Carolina.

View this post on Instagram

Lake Norman North Carolina Y'all!!

A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on

7. Fellow New Jersey housewife Teresa Giudice traveled to Silver Bay.

8. Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone explored Rome.

View this post on Instagram

Ciao from Roma!!!

A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on

9. Olivia Munn joined some friends in Turks and Caicos.

10. Finally, Lily Aldridge did some sightseeing in Italy.

View this post on Instagram

Seeing the sights 🇮🇹

A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on

All we can say is that our jealousy meters are off the charts.

