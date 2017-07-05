VIEW GALLERY

The Fourth of July is a time for friends and family to celebrate and spend time with one another, but how do A-Listers do it big for the ultimate American holiday?

From trips to parties, there’s no shortage of fun when it comes to celeb celebrations.

Here’s a list of where a few of your favorite stars traveled for the big day.

1. Scott Disick and Steve Aoki turned up in Miami.

2, Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and her BF Younes Bendjima headed to St. Tropez.

3. Rihanna and her billionaire beau Hassan Jameel got cozy in Ibiza.

4. Kendall Jenner took a trip to Paris.

5. Bella Hadid went to Venice.

6. Melissa Gorga and her family spent some time in North Carolina.

7. Fellow New Jersey housewife Teresa Giudice traveled to Silver Bay.

8. Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone explored Rome.

9. Olivia Munn joined some friends in Turks and Caicos.

10. Finally, Lily Aldridge did some sightseeing in Italy.

All we can say is that our jealousy meters are off the charts.