Kylie Jenner has the most ink out of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, but you would never know it. The youngest sibling is obsessed with tiny delicate tattoos and has them scattered all over her body. Every tattoo of Kylie’s has a very specific meaning, whether it’s a matching tattoo with a best friend or boyfriend. With her ink adding up, it’s hard to keep track of what tattoos she has, which ones she’s changed and what they all mean. We’re sure Kim even has trouble keeping up.

We’re doing the hard work here, with photos and explanations of each of Kylie Jenner’s tattoos.

Red Heart

Literally hours after being freed from Kris Jenner’s reign, Kylie went and got a tattoo. In August 2015, right after her 18th birthday, Kylie got her first tattoo of a tiny red heart. The red, outlined heart is on the back of her upper right arm. This tattoo kicked off her red tattoo phase.

Sanity

In December 2015, just months after her first tattoo, Kylie got her second. It’s another red tattoo, but this is on her hip and says “sanity” phonetically. She got her ink done at the famous Bang Bang Tattoo. Lots of celebrities have sat in the same chairs, including Cara Delevingne, LeBron James, Adele, Rihanna and ex-boyfriend Tyga. After Kylie was done getting inked up, she took the needle and gave her tattoo artist a Kylie original tattoo.

Mary Jo

Kylie’s third tattoo is a tribute to her maternal grandparents. She got the meaningful tattoo at the end of February 2016 and of course, it’s in red ink. The tattoo reads “Mary Jo,” which is her grandma’s name, but it’s actually written in her late grandpa’s handwriting. The small, cursive tattoo is on the inside of her left bicep.

M

In May 2016, Kylie headed back to Jon Boy’s tattoo shop, which is where she got her “Mary Jo” tattoo, but this time she had her best friend Jordyn Woods with her. The BFFs got matching tattoos of a very loose cursive “M” on the inside of their pinky fingers. Of course, the tattoo is in red ink. We don’t know what the “M” stands for, but it has to have a significant meaning for the BFFs to get it together. Kendall Jenner and her BFF Hailey Baldwin also have matching finger tattoos. After Kylie got inked up, she gave Jon Boy a tattoo of a crown with a K in red ink.

Before

In July 2016, Kylie posted Snapchats of her laying down on a tattoo chair getting more ink. Allegedly the lip kit queen got the word “before” in front of her “sanity” tattoo. The star has yet to confirm what the ink says but we do know it’s on her butt.

T

The red ink phase is finally over, but the delicate tattoos are here to stay. On New Year’s Eve 2017, she showed off her new ink of a lowercase “t” on the outside of her left ankle. The new ink is in honor of her now ex-boyfriend Tyga. The two were always on and off and to make their relationship more permanent they got inked up together. Kylie’s small “t” is nothing compared to Tyga’s massive cursive “Kylie” on his inner right bicep.

Butterfly

Kylie’s next tattoo is a dainty outline of a butterfly on her ankle in black ink. She posted the tattoo in a casual photo on her Snapchat. Her current boyfriend Travis Scott posted a similar picture on his Snapchat with the same tattoo in the same place. Classic Kylie, getting ink with a boyfriend. Fans think the tattoo is in reference to Scott’s new song “Butterfly Effect.”

LA

It was only a matter of time before the “t” tattoo got removed or covered up. The “t,” which was in honor of her ex boyfriend Tyga, got changed to “la” in lowercase cursive. It’s obviously in honor of her LA roots. Our theory? Calabasas is too long and would ruin her dainty tattoo aesthetic.