Kylie Jenner is always making headlines and is photographed everywhere she goes. Even the most subtle change in appearance will be noticed, but that doesn’t mean the makeup mogul doesn’t try to be discrete. Jenner’s most recent accessory has people thinking that she’s engaged to her new boyfriend Travis Scott.

She was recently photographed wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. Her new bae was also seen wearing a diamond band on his left ring finger. Every Jenner fan knows not to jump to conclusions when it comes to what she wears or how she’s styled, but for her boyfriend to also be wearing a ring is really telling.

It’s not that shocking that the two lovebirds have moved so quickly. Jenner is known to move quickly and it also seems to be a family trend. Khloé married Lamar Odom after dating for one month and Kim got married when she was 19 years old. Kylie is 19 years old too, so it really isn’t that far fetched of a rumor.

The couple has only been dating for two months and that might seem like a short time to tie the knot, but they’ve already got matching ink. A few weeks ago, the couple posted pictures on their respective Snapchat accounts of matching tattoos of small butterflies on their ankles. It’s really that serious, people.

I’m happy for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott but I hope this is just a rumor because I really want/need a TV special detailing the engagement AND the wedding.