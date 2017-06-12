Kylie Jenner’s Vacation Edition Makeup: What’s Inside & Details

VIEW GALLERY

Kylie Jenner‘s makeup empire has a new addition this summer. Through Jenner’s Snapchat, kylizzlemynizzl, she announced her new makeup endeavor The Vacation Edition. The Vacation Edition is a huge makeup set that includes brand new Kylie Cosmetic products and formulas. Before swatching every product, which took forever because the set is really that large, she said on her snap that this collection is her favorite one so far and that she started working on it in December. Kylie is ignoring the haters and focusing on expanding her makeup brand. The Vacation Edition makeup set is planned to drop on June 15th 3 P.M. PST.

The summer collection sold out in minutes and only a partial restock of the collection has been announced. Only a few products are being included in the restock and if you can get your hands on them you should be proud. The restock includes the Wet Set ($62), Take Me On Vacation Palette ($52) and the Ultra Glow’s in all three shades Fiji, Santorini and Tahiti ($14 each). The restock will be live June 29th 3 PM PST so set your alarms.

The Vacation Edition includes:

3 Ultra Glows

These are brand new to Kylie’s makeup line and right now just sold within The Vacation Edition Set. The Ultra Glows are loose powder highlighters that seem super pigmented and glittery. The three shades are Tahiti (rose gold), Santorini (silver), Fiji (bronze).

June Bug Lip Kit

Lip Kits are what launched Kylie’s makeup empire so it only makes sense to include a brand new color in The Vacation Set. June Bug is a bright purple that will pop against any great summer tan. Kylie said on her snap that this shade is “nothing like anything I have.”

KyShadow Pallete Take Me On Vacation

This 14 shade eyeshadow palette is the real show stopper. The palette includes all new formula that is silkier and more pigmented than her previous eyeshadows. The palette includes a mirror and a double ended eyeshadow brush for perfect application and blending. The 14 shades are a combination of mattes and shimmers so the options are endless.

Send Me More Nudes Matte & Velvet

If the Kim Kardashian West nudes lip set wasn’t enough The Vacation Edition has two sets of 4 nude liquid lipsticks. The Send Me More Nudes sets are the same shades but different finishes, one is the classic matte and the other is a velvet finish. The four shades Naked, Birthday Suit, Commando and Bare are brand new shades.

Super Glitter Glosses

Two Super Glitter Glosses in Glitz and Glamour are perfect to layer over the Send Me More Nudes lipsticks or apply them solo. Either way, the two glosses pack a glitter punch that will make lips shine in the sun.

Wet Set Palette

The Wet Set Palette is another highlight palette that is powder to cream. The palette includes 4 different highlighters that can be used on the face or body. They offer a subtle glow but aren’t as glittery as the Ultra Glow’s.

Skinny Dip

Skinny Dip is a duo contour set that is compact and great for vacation. The set includes a bronzer and highlighter, because this set needs more highlighter.

Jenner didn’t disclose how much The Vacation Edition will be, but it’ll probably sell out fast. The set will launch on June 15th 3 PM PST on kyliecosmetics.com.